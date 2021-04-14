Kwmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,887. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $193.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.37 and a 200 day moving average of $174.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

