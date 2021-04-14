Kwmg LLC Invests $283,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,269.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $2,267.11. 6,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,097.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,844.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,209.71 and a 52-week high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

