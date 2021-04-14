L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.60

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.37, with a volume of 14262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 41.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

