L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $208.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

NYSE LHX opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.22. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $210.14. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

