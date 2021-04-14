Leadcoin Achieves Market Cap of $243,056.23 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $243,056.23 and $1,391.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leadcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Leadcoin Coin Profile

Leadcoin (LDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Leadcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

