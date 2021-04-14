Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.47

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 4888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.9764 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

