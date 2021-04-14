Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Down 96.9% in March

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 5.53% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INFR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $32.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.