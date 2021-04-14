Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 161.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.32. The stock had a trading volume of 230,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

