Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 135.3% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,012,700 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,875.3 days.

Shares of FINMF stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

