Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 135.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,012,700 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,875.3 days.

Shares of FINMF stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit