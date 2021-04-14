LifeMD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,290 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,304% compared to the typical volume of 448 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,101. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29).

In related news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

