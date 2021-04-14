Linear (LINA) Trading Up 17% This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Linear has a total market cap of $467.55 million and $52.52 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00678355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00032720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00036135 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,649,201 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

