Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $299.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, reaching $271.80. The company had a trading volume of 94,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.00 and its 200 day moving average is $243.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a one year low of $125.03 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 161.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

