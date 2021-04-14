Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.34

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.34 and last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 2475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

Several brokerages have commented on LOB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

