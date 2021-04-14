Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $584,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Fastenal by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,467. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

