Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

