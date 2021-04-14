Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 98,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.7% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

