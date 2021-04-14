Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 340 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.95. 14,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.