Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Short Interest Update

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864. Lixiang Education has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56.

About Lixiang Education

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School.

