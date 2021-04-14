L’Oréal S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for L’Oréal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

