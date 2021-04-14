LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 20,538 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

ILF stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

