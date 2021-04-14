LPL Financial LLC Buys 72 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

NYSE:AMG opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $159.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.