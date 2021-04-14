LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

