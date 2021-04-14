LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NRO opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

