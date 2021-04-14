LPL Financial LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

