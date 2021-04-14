LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

