LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 54.78% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after buying an additional 172,075 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

