Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

