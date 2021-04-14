Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

LUNMF stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

