MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 33.6% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

