Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

