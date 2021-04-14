Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 13 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).
Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,560 ($20.38) on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,519.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,315.13. The company has a market capitalization of £40.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.