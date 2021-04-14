Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 13 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,560 ($20.38) on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,519.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,315.13. The company has a market capitalization of £40.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

