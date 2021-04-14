Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Down 79.1% in March

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the March 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,959,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MWWC traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 12,549,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,067,244. Marketing Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components.

