Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. 126,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,990,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

