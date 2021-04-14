Massimo Calafiore Sells 3,498 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NUVA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. 545,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $69.54.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
