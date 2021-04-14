Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $10,984,270.68 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $378.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $375.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

