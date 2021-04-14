Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report sales of $650.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.50 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.82. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

