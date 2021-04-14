Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.29. Medicure shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 7,198 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Medicure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit