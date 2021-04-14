Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.29. Medicure shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 7,198 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Medicure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

