MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$7.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$7.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.13.

MEG stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,691. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.67. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0447272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

