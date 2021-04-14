Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.79

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.79 and traded as high as C$13.50. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 9,350 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$440.11 million and a P/E ratio of 39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.95 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

