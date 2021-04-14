Menlo Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 3.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 431,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,251,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

