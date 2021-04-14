MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 84.2% in March

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MFM remained flat at $$6.90 during trading on Wednesday. 45,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $6.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
