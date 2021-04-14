MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 84.2% in March

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFM remained flat at $$6.90 during trading on Wednesday. 45,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

