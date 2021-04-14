Michael A. Shaffer Sells 862 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael A. Shaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

