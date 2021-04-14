Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

MBOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 83,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

