Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,133,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,829 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,154,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $166.11 and a 12-month high of $259.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average is $224.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

