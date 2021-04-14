MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $15.51 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $166.27 million and approximately $19,757.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $15.51 or 0.00024622 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00488032 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.24 or 0.03502974 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,722,111 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.