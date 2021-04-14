MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.80

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 511374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

