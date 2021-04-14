Mirror Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.75 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.33 or 0.00014820 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $513.27 million and $16.75 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,029,879 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

