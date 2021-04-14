Mizuho Increases NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $242.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $242.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.
Shares of NVCR stock opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $218.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.40.
In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
