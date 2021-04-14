Mizuho Increases NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $242.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $242.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $218.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

