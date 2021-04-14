Mizuho Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $675.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.22.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $624.50 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $628.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $387.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $532.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

