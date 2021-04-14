Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $694,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12.

On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of -92.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 550.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 87.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

