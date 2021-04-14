Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $694,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18.
  • On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12.
  • On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of -92.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 550.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 87.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit